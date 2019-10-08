New teen room in place at Franklin Public Library

The Franklin Public Library received a $2,000 grant this summer from Keystone SMILES for the creation of a teen room. The library's teen group, T.I.T.A.N. (Teens Into Taking Action Now) did a lot of work to get the room shaped up in preparation for the walls to be painted. The walls were then designed with a vinyl cutter and painted by Dakota Bunting. T.I.T.A.N. is inviting parents to a meet and greet event from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to show off the room and give parents a chance to learn about T.I.T.A.N. Pictured, from left, are Lane Harrah, Dakota Bunting, Elijah Pfeuffer, and Megan Clark. Teen coordinator Stephen Snyder is in the back. (Contributed photo)