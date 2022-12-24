New troopers to join state police

HARRISBURG — State police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and that five of the graduates have been assigned to three local barracks.
Brandon E. Hoffman will join Clarion state police, Caleb A. Baxter and Dylan R. Cyphert will join Marienville state police, and George D. Dufala III and Elijah M. Kaufman will join Corry state police. They will report to their barracks on Jan. 3.
HARRISBURG — State police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and that five of the graduates have been assigned to three local barracks.
TIONESTA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Tionesta Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat-improvement projects, beginning Tuesday.
Sugarcreek Borough police, in conjunction with Community Services of Venango County, collected $1,200 worth of non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products in the department’s sixth annual food drive.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Heritage Area Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, which reauthorizes the Oil Region National Heritage Area in Venango and eastern Crawford counties.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced his Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act has passed the Senate as part of the 2023 spending bill, which now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives.
CERTIFIED — Aaron Ritsig, a government contracting specialist at the Northwest Commission in Oil City, has been certified as an associate procurement professional (APP) by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC). The certification signifies extensive knowledge and…
Even though they’re very new to the world, newborn babies at UPMC Northwest spread some Christmas cheer Wednesday afternoon at the hospital as nurses dressed them as the tree from Eat’n Park’s classic Christmas Star commercial.
HARRISBURG — State Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City was recently honored with the “Guardian of Small Business” award by the National Federation of Independent Business, an organization that advocates for small and independent business operators.
DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…
CLARION — PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying Route 322 over the Clarion River in Clarion and Paint Townships in Clarion County.
The Federal Communications Commission, as part of the development of new broadband maps, has requested that the public submit necessary challenges to pre-production draft maps, which are now available on the FCC website.