The newspaper will publish its annual Back to School edition Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The edition features school term calendars and bell schedules for area school districts as well as classroom listings and bus routes.
Schools may submit information via email to specialsections.thederrick@gmail.com.
Information should be saved as a Word document and attached to an email or pasted directly into the email.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 5.
More information is available by calling 677-8303 or toll-free at (800) 352-1002, Ext. 8357.