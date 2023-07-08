The Forest County Country Music Association’s next evening of music will start at 7 p.m. Friday at the MACA Building just off Pine Street in Marienville.
The live music will range from country, gospel, bluegrass, folk and more.
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominations for the annual Oil Region tourism awards.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Environmental Protection announced it will maintain a statewide drought watch.
Lynn Haraldson said she was only 19 years old and her daughter was just 11 days old when her husband died.
Oil City Class of 2013
The Tionesta Market Village is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a number of events today at the market on Elm Street.
July 9, 2001
A resurfacing project on Route 861 in Porter Township and New Bethlehem Borough in Clarion County is scheduled to start Wednesday.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will host a virtual information session from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
TITUSVILLE — The Drake Well Marathon & Half is scheduled for 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Drake Well Museum and Park south of Titusville off Route 8.
A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Clarion County announced its 10th annual Run & Gun and Cash & Gun Bash will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Limestone Township fire hall.
The detour for a box culvert replacement on Route 4008 in Knox Township in Clarion County has been extended due to the weather.
July 7, 2001
Keystone Class of 1957
Mulholland-McKinley
The Oil City Library has more events planned in the Library Hall space on its second floor.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Peggy Mathers of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
PennDOT has announced an upcoming bridge rehabilitation with a detour starting later this month on Master Road (Route 3020) in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Tri-County Singles
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday approved buying four hot spots for police vehicle computers.
Two blood drives are planned later this month in Venango County.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will hold registration for new students for the 2023-24 school year from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8 and 9.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy has announced plans for its annual Allegheny River outing.
Community Services of Venango County has announced the dates and pickup locations for senior citizens farmers market vouchers.
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
Oil City Garden Club
Berlin-Spence
The Atlantic Avenue Church nursery school and preschool in Franklin is accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
A free firearms law class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
July 6, 2001
Robert and Kay Carone, longtime Oil City residents who now live in Erie, are celebrating their 60-year wedding anniversary today.
LIMESTONE — There is a mystery in the Limestone Cemetery — where is a man who was laid to rest decades ago buried?
The second week of Clarion Summer Fest is kicking off Friday.
The Crawford Area Transportation Authority will begin a new transportation service in Titusville on Monday.
Changes have been announced for the Junior Olympics and children’s parade at this year’s Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City.
July 5, 2001
The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
J & L
The Rev. Jack and Patty Winger of Shippenville are celebrating their 60-year wedding anniversary today.
Schwab