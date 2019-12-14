Next phase at transit hub starts

Pile-driving work for the multimodal transit facility project in Oil City started Friday. There was some heavy pounding at the downtown site as the pile-driving equipment sunk steel beams deep into the ground. The work caused some noise and vibrations in the area but didn't affect traffic. The operations will continue periodically through Jan. 8, weather permitting. No traffic impacts are expected. (By Richard Sayer)
0
0
0
0
0