Congressman Glenn Thompson expressed his concerns during a telephone town hall Wednesday about PennDOT’s proposal to toll nine interstate bridges, including the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County and the North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Pat Stewart, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, third.
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Paul Lorigan and in memory of Martha “Marty” Breene, Margot K. Johnston, Grace Lenar, Annie Lucas, Joseph “Joe” Oliver, Betty Pettis, Matthew Steele, Brian Thomas and Joyce E. Wilson.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,538 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,654 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,457 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 16 COVID-19 in-patients (15 confirmed a…
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area in the recent seven-day reporting period has significantly gone down from the previous seven-day period.
BIRTHDAYS — Sugar Creek Station residents celebrating birthdays in December are Nola Proper, Dec. 4; Gladys Finefrock, Ann Moodie, Florence Dailey and Alice Butler, all Dec. 5; Alvin Arnold and Nancy Harriger, both Dec. 6; and Mike Catanzaro, Dec. 12.
