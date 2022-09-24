(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Donald J. Kleck of Franklin. The article was submitted by his daughter, Theresa Nestor.)

Donald J. Kleck was born Sept. 29, 1932, to Walter and Agnes Beichner Kleck.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Grants awarded for park projects in Clarion County

  • From staff reports

Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

About People
Community News

About People

DIRECTS LAUNCH — Local filmmaker Matt Croyle was the photography and video director for the social media launch of the George A. Romero Foundation’s new mascot, Garchy. The foundation is dedicated to the work and legacy of Romero, pioneer of the horror film genre. “As a creative consultant f…

Community News

Getting It Right

Grace Fish participated in the Sept. 10 tour at Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City as one of the cast members featured in the tour.

Military
Community News

Military

Benjamin R. Campbell graduated last week from Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Nurses memorial event set Wednesday in OC

  • From staff reports

The combined Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will honor the nursing contributions of local fallen heroes at a memorial service Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.