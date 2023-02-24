(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)

Mary Ellen Karns, the last surviving child out of six, will celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday.

Getting it right

Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. this Monday, Feb. 27.

RETIREMENT — Mark Wyant has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 39 years. He joined the agency in 1983 selling home, auto and life insurance. He was an independent salesman who held a certified insurance counselor designation and specialized in natur…

James Russell Gunning of Strattanville was among the PennWest-Clarion University students recently recognized as scholar athletes.

Thompson co-introduces legislation on whole milk

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Washington state, along with 36 other House members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.