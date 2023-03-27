(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights M. Dewey Rearick of Grove City. The article was submitted by his family.)

M. Dewey Rearick is celebrating his 90th birthday Wednesday.

Schubert Club Program scheduled
Schubert Club Program scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host a musical program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse parlor at 7 p.m. April 10. The program will feature violinist Stanley Chepaitis and violinist and violist Swana Chepaitis.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Starr Cemetery meeting scheduled

Starr Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at The Grace EC Church in Ninevah.  All members and lot owners are encouraged to attend.

Erie Philharmonic to perform in OC

  • From staff reports

The Erie Philharmonic will return to Oil City at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, to perform a public concert at the Venango Museum. The concert will feature a string quartet.

About People
About People

RETIREMENT — Tammy Colwell has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 40 years as a licensed property and casualty agent. She joined the agency in 1982. She was a senior client service executive and managed a large book of commercial insurance.

Marienville ranger station closed Friday

  • From staff reports

MARIENILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Marienville ranger station and parking lot will be temporarily closed to the public on Friday for hazard tree mitigation.