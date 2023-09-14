Nifty at 90: Knox man is farmer, 'cat with nine lives'

Ronald Eugene McHenry

(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Ronald Eugene McHenry, of Knox. The article was submitted by his family.)

On Sept. 14, 1933, Ronald Eugene McHenry was born in Rimersburg to Albert and Beulah (Ace) McHenry. He was the sole boy born in the middle of six sisters — Thelma, Harriet, Helen, Kay, Sandra and Wanda — so he had to learn at an early age how to get along with women!

An outdoor flag featuring the City of Franklin logo is available for purchase by any Franklin residents who want to show their city pride, according to city officials.

100TH BIRTHDAY — Mary Jaggers, an Oil City native who now lives at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, is turning 100 today. Jaggers, who was born Sept. 13, 1923, lived at 23 Lewis St. in Oil City until 1943. She then moved to Bridgeton, New Jersey, and raised a family with two children and two gra…

Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) will present a preliminary master plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Crawford Center (formerly Emlenton High School, 511 Hill St.).

Clarion County girls will compete for scholarship prizes and awards during the “Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program.”

The Venango Youth Choir, a free outreach program to all students in grades 3 to 8 who are interested in music, will begin its season with rehearsals Monday, Sept. 18, at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.

Canines, felines and assorted other furred and feathered Venango County residents are invited to bring their humans to downtown Franklin on Saturday for this year’s PetFest.

NEW OFFICERS — American Legion Post 066 of Clarion conducted its annual reorganization and elected new officers. They are Andrew Waugaman, commander; Howie Schmader, first vice; Frank Wolbert, second vice; Lenny Bashline, adjutant; and Rob Porter, finance officer. The mission of the post is …