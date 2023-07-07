(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Peggy Mathers of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
Today, we celebrate the special 90th birthday of Oil City native Peggy Mathers! Her life is a true testament to the boundless love and kindness she has shared with the world. Peggy is a shining example of selflessness and warmth, always greeting everyone with a heartfelt smile and opening her home to all. Her unwavering love and generosity have touched countless lives, and we are forever grateful for her presence.
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.