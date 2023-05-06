(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Eleanor Jane Enos of Pleasantville. The article was submitted by her family.)
Eleanor Jane (Loveless) Enos was born in Bradford on May 6, 1933.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $12,081,840 in funding to the state to acquire, develop, create and protect affordable housing units, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
At first glance, the North Clarion School District budget for the 2023-24 academic year looks like it is in good shape, as the district is only projecting a $35,000 deficit. However, according to North Clarion Superintendent Steve Young, there is more than meets the eye.
Thirty-seven Franklin Area High School students attended the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Hershey last month.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will open all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and off-highway motorcycle (OHM) trails at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 26, in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season that runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.
AMBASSADOR — Aletta Marie Summers, a sophomore at East Forest High School, has qualified to return this summer to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy as an ambassador. She was nominated last year to participate in the academy, and she was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pen…
Joe and DiAnne Wessell of Franklin will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
The Oil City Arts Council will present its 2023 3-D show “Form, Furniture, Frolic” in the Graffiti Gallery at 210 Seneca St. during the next several weeks.
The Venango Youth Choir will present a free concert titled “All God’s Critters Got a Place in the Choir” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
Sugarcreek Borough Council on Wednesday approved hiring Amber Everett as the new dispatcher for the borough police department.
Two local artists will hold an exhibit and sale from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Transit Art Gallery and Gifts, 206 Seneca St. in downtown Oil City.
Six members from the Wildflower Garden Club planted a Japanese Kousa dogwood to commemorate Arbor Day in the Garden of Hope beside the BHS Clarion Hospital Cancer Center.
Franklin City Council has approved guidelines from the Franklin Shade Tree Commission for the memorial tree program for those who want to plant commemorative trees in the city parks.
Three students who are finishing their junior year in high school attended the Oil City Rotary Club meeting on Thursday as they were selected to receive 2023 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has co-introduced a bipartisan bill that would provide grants to enable housing providers to make retrofitting and accessibility improvements to intergenerational housing to support the needs of older adults raising children.
Recent damage to the Little League ball field in Hasson Heights has prompted Oil City police to issue a reminder that ball fields within the city, as well as other parks, are not for use by animals, regardless of whether they are under control of their owners.
Cathy Weaver Longacre, of Fryburg, will be the 2023 Mayfest “Feel Like a Kid Again” parade grand marshal.
A grand opening for the Titusville Historical Society’s newest exhibition, The Art of Martha Herpst, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Heritage Center in The Parkside, 201 W. Spring St., in Titusville.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the state Senate has confirmed Michael B. Carroll as the next PennDOT secretary.
The Oil City Main Street Program will hold its annual meeting and reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Kapp Hall of Christ Episcopal Church on Central Avenue in Oil City.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Pete Wadlow, the county’s part-time emergency management coordinator.
UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group the last Monday of each month and a stroke support group on the third Tuesday of every month.
In honor of its 25-year anniversary, the Grove City Area Historical Society will hold the first of three scheduled Speaker Series events at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
HARRISBURG — The state Senate unanimously confirmed Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nomination of Jason Kavulich as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
BIRTHDAY — Former Oil City resident Joan (Skiba) Rearick will celebrate her 90th birthday May 12. Cards can be sent to her at 2842 Vickers Drive, Unit 125, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918.
The Venango Archaeology Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Oil City Library to elect officers.
DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin will hold its monthly mini event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the DeBence ballroom.
The first cohort of students in the clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville Education and Training Hub will celebrate successfully completing the program today.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold a Genealogy Center Open House at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
Shearer-Schick Post 454 of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132 in Rimersburg will host Memorial Sunday and Memorial Day commemorative services.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced Keystone High School senior Alma Swartzentruber was selected as the winner of the 2023 Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.