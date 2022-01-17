According to Venango County 911, no one was injured in a fire at 72A Paul Revere Road in Cornplanter Township on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported at 7:12 p.m. and the scene was cleared at 8:06 p.m., according to 911.

Community News

Getting it right

A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed incorrect information about the name of the Sugarcreek Borough apartment complex where a woman was arrested on forgery and other charges.

Community News

Getting it right

A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed misleading information about the amount of money that was stolen from a woman.

Community News

Club Notes

Barrow card party — Nancy Whaley, Kaycee Reib and Patti Fryman were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.

Community News

Free movie at the Barrow

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “The Lion King” (the new version) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

Community News

Entry deadline extended for Nature Art Showcase

The deadline for entries of original 2-D or 3-D original artwork for the sixth annual Nature Art Showcase has been extended to Sunday. The event is a free public art exhibition to be held Feb. 4 and 5 inside the Barrow-Civic Theatre during Franklin On Ice.