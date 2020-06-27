Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday said COVID-19 cases held steady for the 13th consecutive day in both Venango and Forest counties, and Clarion County cases held steady for the past three days.
Venango County has 17 total cases (14 confirmed and three probable), Forest County has seven total cases (five confirmed and two probable) and Clarion County has 33 cases (all confirmed), the state reported.