In observance of Memorial Day, the newspaper will not publish an edition on Monday and all of the newspaper’s offices will be closed.

Community News

Annual Greenways Awards recipients announced

David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead. 

Community News

Murder mystery set for Sawmill Theater

Ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery and fashion show at 8 p.m. June 8-10 and June 15-17 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.

Community News

Forest ATV trail open for the season

  • From staff reports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has opened all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle trails in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season.

Community News

Allegheny RiverStone announces performance

  • From staff reports

Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature Judi Figel — backed by her band of keyboardist David Crisci, saxophonist and flutist Robbie Klein and drummer Mickey Zangus — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lincoln Hall.

Community News

French Creek Council to host annual Memorial Day Pow Wow

ERIE — The French Creek Council of The Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow Langundowi Lodge will host the 48th Annual De Un Da Ga Memorial Day Pow Wow at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton on Saturday and Sunday, which will directly benefit scholarships to scouts that will help…