The newspaper will not be published Saturday due to the New Year's Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper office will be closed for business today because of the holiday.

Community News

Blood drive scheduled

Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, 1255 Liberty St.

No newspaper Saturday

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman and Karen Steele and Pat Stewart tied for third.

Tri-county area's jobless rate drops
Tri-county area's jobless rate drops

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s November seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS — Nine TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Hospitals to get help to relieve capacity strain

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter on Tuesday confirmed after Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-…

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Tygert
ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Tygert

  • From staff reports

Greg and Teresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jessica Wilson, of Oil City, to Joshua Tygert, of Seneca.

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Dec. 20 with 10 members weighing in.

About People

  • From staff reports

WINNERS — Bridget Wood of Franklin won the first place prize of $400 in the Franklin Christmas Cash promotion. Shoppers who spent $15 or more at participating businesses were eligible to enter the drawing, and the winners received Franklin Retail Association gift certificates. Sarah Morrison…

Clarion Food Pantry always ready to serve

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The hallways at the Clarion County Community Action building in Clarion are lined with donated food items because the small office building also serves as the Clarion Food Pantry.

Club Notes

Schubert Musical Club — The Schubert Musical Club presented its annual Christmas concert, “Sounds of the Season,” on Dec. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church.

Education
Education

GraduatesAimee Haslet, a 2018 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta, graduated summa cum laude this month from Clarion University.

About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during January: Gladys Coxson, Jan. 5; Margaret Himes, Jan. 14; Betty Aoun, Jan. 19; Pauline Paden, Jan. 26; and Louis Schaeffer, Jan. 29.

Knox resident recognized at conference

GROVE CITY — Knox resident and Grove City College student Dalton Jones took fourth place for his presentation at the American College of Sports Medicine Mid Atlantic Regional Conference in Harrisburg.