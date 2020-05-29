No one hurt in Old Route 8 crash

Nobody was injured in this one-vehicle crash Thursday in Victory Township. Venango County 911 said a tractor-trailer jackknifed and blocked both lanes of Old Route 8 at about 10:30 a.m. 911 said the road was closed for about two hours. Polk police and Polk, Sandycreek and Clintonville volunteer firefighters responded to the scene. (Contributed photo by Linda Francis Hanna)
