KNOX - The permits weren't "in hand" as of Tuesday, but Knox Borough officials believe Horsethief Days will begin as scheduled Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation must approve any closing of Route 208 for festival activities - something the state wasn't willing to do in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic - and the Horsethief committee applied for this year's permits several weeks ago.
Alan McGill, a senior supervisory special agent with the state Attorney Generals' Office, is available to speak at schools, churches and community organizations in regard to how to recognize scams. He can be contacted at amcgill@attorneygeneral.gov.
CLARION - Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion, was watching the weather radar very closely Saturday afternoon. Fulton, the organizer of the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival still had an evening of entertainment on tap and rain would not help.
ELECTED - The Very Rev. Ronald D. Witherup, formerly of Franklin and son of the late David E. and Rose M. Witherup, was elected president of the Catholic Biblical Association of America in the course of its 83rd convention, held by videoconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Witherup s…