No snow? No problem

The Lahitou family of Pittsburgh show their Standard Poodles at the Snowman in the Forest Day Saturday at Cook Forest State Park. The family includes, left to right, Lucas, “Kim”, Jessica, “Renee” and Josephine.”
“Mike” and “Merle” wait patiently for passengers to fill the carriage during the Snowman in the Forest Day Saturday at Cook Forest State Park. Cracker Jack Farms from Bemus Point, N.Y, supplied the Percherons.
The Lahitou family of Pittsburgh show their Standard Poodles at the Snowman in the Forest Day Saturday at Cook Forest State Park. The family includes, left to right, Lucas, “Kim”, Jessica, “Renee” and Josephine.”
“Mike” and “Merle” wait patiently for passengers to fill the carriage during the Snowman in the Forest Day Saturday at Cook Forest State Park. Cracker Jack Farms from Bemus Point, N.Y, supplied the Percherons.
COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.
“This is our Snowman in the Forest minus the snow,” said Susie Irwin, the president of the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau. “This is the first time we have been able to hold the event in three years. Last year the river flooded and the year before was COVID.” The Snowman event has been held along River Drive for the past 12 years.
LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the preservation project for the Wayne Richard Weaver Bridge that carries Route 1005 over the Clarion River in Clarion Borough and Highland Township in Clarion County.
Community Blood Bank, which is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region, will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.