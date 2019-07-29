Nominations being accepted for Greenways Awards

The public is invited to nominate individuals, groups, companies or organizations for the annual Greenways Awards, presented by the Council on Greenways and Trails (CGT) serving Venango, Clarion, and Crawford counties.
The awards ceremony will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at Drake Well Museum and Park near Titusville.
A nominator is asked to describe the merits of the potential award recipient, and provide related documentation and other supporting material of the nominator's choice.
The ceremony, free and open to the public, is being conducted during Pennsylvania Trails Month.
Nominations are due by Aug. 16.
To obtain a nomination form or for more information, including on sponsorships, go to http://www.nwpagreenways.org or contact CGT Treasurer Marilyn Black at (814) 677-3152, ext. 105, or send an email to mblack@oilregion.org.
