Nominations sought for FLEX young professional of year

Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange, the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is accepting nominations for the 2020 Young Professional of the Year.
Nominees will be recognized at FLEX Presents on Friday, April 17, at Clarion University-Venango in the newly renovated Suhr Library. The event is open to any aged professionals and will feature networking, hors d'oeuvres, beverages, and a short program, during which the Young Professional of the Year award will be given.