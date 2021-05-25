Nominees for the award

Erin Hanna, Bayada Pediatrics; Amanda Barker, Oil Region Library Association; Andrew Dobson, SERVPRO of Crawford & NE Venango County; Nicholas Hess, The Printer's Cabinet and Curiosities; Juliet Hilburn, Allegheny Realty Settlement LLC; Bobbie Jones, Webco Industries and Trailasana Yoga Studio; Ivy Kuberry, Oil Creek State Park; Valerie Perry, A Bite of History Food Tours and Holland America Line; Corey Ritchey, Allegheny Inspections LLC; Amariliz Sanchez, Clarion University; Tessa Simmons, Valley Grove School District; Stephanie Staub, Oil City Area School District and Trailasana Yoga Studio; Kat Thompson, PA CareerLink Oil Region; Kyle Vickers, Clarion University
Tags
- From staff reports
-
Memorial Day will be observed Monday in Franklin with three services and a parade downtown.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 13,444 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,382 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,169 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 17, with 9 members weighing in.
- From staff reports
-
The Washington Township Community Association will celebrate Mayfest and the Fryburg Area Bicentennial this weekend with activities throughout the weekend.
- From staff reports
-
The advisory council of the Clarion Area Agency on Aging will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Main Street Center in Clarion.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Gail Robert "Bob" Irons of Franklin. The article was submitted by Julie and Emily Irons.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City School Board on Monday night approved a tentative budget with no tax increase. The tax rate will remain at 16.61 mills for the 20th consecutive year.
- From staff reports
-
Scholarships
- From staff reports
-
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, named Erin Hanna as its 2021 Young Professional of the Year.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Oil City High School's music department will hold its annual Swing Out at 6:30 p.m. today at the high school athletic stadium.
- From staff reports
-
Legislative breakfast set
- From staff reports
-
The Scenic Rivers YMCA will operate Summer Day Camp for youths ages 6 to 12 at YMCA Camp Coffman beginning Tuesday, June 8.
- From staff reports
-
May 25, 1999
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- From staff reports
-
May 24, 1999
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
A Memorial Day observance for Knox area residents will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Knox Community Park.
A Cranberry High School tradition was "well-done" this year, as the school's annual end-of-the-year cookout took place on a summer-like day with students smiling and laughing.
Here are some of the more frequent violations reported to Oil City's code enforcement office during the spring and summer:
- From staff reports
-
Venango County Election Board members met Friday to begin canvassing all the votes from Tuesday's primary election.
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
St. Elizabeth Center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon today at the center, which is located at 311 Emerald St., Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
May 22, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,430 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,370 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,165 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-…
- From staff reports
-
May 21, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
-
Several candidates for township or borough positions in Venango County were nominated for those posts in contested races during Tuesday's primary election.
- From staff reports
-
Senior Wildflower Walk
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,400 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,341 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,161 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 i…
- From staff reports
-
A story in Thursday's newspaper about the purchase of a building that had housed Wein's Clothing in Clarion misidentified a business that will sublet a portion of the building. The name of the business is The Sugar Tree Boutique.
