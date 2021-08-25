Nominations are now being accepted for 2021 induction into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame, a program of the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America in partnership with Venango College.
The program honors men and women who have made significant and lasting contributions to conservation and the environment.
Nominations are now being accepted for 2021 induction into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame, a program of the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America in partnership with Venango College.
From the earliest reports of an attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II in 1941 to the final victory over the Axis powers when Japan surrendered in 1945, the pages of The Derrick were filled with war news.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,050 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday. A total of 2,240 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's inten…
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,523 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Friday morning, including 2,971 tests at the hospital and 12,552 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 970 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has four COVID-19 in-…