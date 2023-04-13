The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:

Principal’s list

PERFORMANCE — Emily Hayes, daughter of Scott and Lorri Hayes of Harrisville, will be featured playing the harp for the annual Grove City College senior recital in the Arnold Recital Hall at the Pew Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Her music instructor is Julia Scott, and her ac…

Free nature program scheduled

  • From staff reports

FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Candidates forum set at Scrubgrass Grange

  • From staff reports

Scrubgrass Grange will hold a “Meet Your Candidate” public forum at 7 p.m. April 18. Venango County Common Pleas judicial and Venango County commissioner candidates have been invited to participate.

Getting It Right

An article in Friday’s newspaper about the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday night contained information that was wrongly attributed.