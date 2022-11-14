The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:

Principal’s list

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Community News

Florida company's bid lands mall; more tenants could come

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.

Community News

Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19

  • From staff reports

A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.

Clarion's United Way offers grants
Community News

Clarion's United Way offers grants

  • From staff reports

The United Way of Clarion County will offer grant money to creative entrepreneurs who want to start their own business or those who operate a for-profit micro business.

Community News

SCI Forest to hold job fair

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE — The state Department of Corrections (DOC) will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at SCI Forest, with the goal of filling dozens of positions for employment at that facility.