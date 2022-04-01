The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area starting next week.
April 1, 2000
Second Presbyterian Singles — The April 5 and April 19 meetings of Second Presbyterian Singles have been canceled.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Seniors driving class
- From staff reports
-
Friends of Drake Well will hold a fundraising event Wednesday, May 18.
PUBLISHES BOOK — Catherine Roser Rybak of Oil City has published a children’s book titled “Pooch in a Pound: A Dog’s Point of View.” The 50-page hardback book follows the story of Pooch, a dog at a pet shelter who is waiting for someone to adopt him. The book was published by Dorrance Publis…
- From staff reports
-
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has announced the allocation of $2.1 million in federal funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for water infrastructure projects in northwest Pennsylvania.
Venango GOP will host Spirit of Lincoln Dinner
March 31, 2000
Oil City Class of 1952
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Police Department is asking residents and business owners in the city to help the department solve crimes by sharing information about outdoor security cameras on their property with the department.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION — Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it will expand into both Mercer and Butler counties.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — Cindy Chung, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, has been appointed vice chair on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s advisory panel.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period, for the most part, is fewer than one.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County has been awarded nearly $90,000 that can be distributed to agencies and organizations that provide food and shelter programs.
WINNER — Miranda Gardner, a junior at Rocky Grove High School, won an essay contest sponsored by American Legion Post 476. The contest is open to students in ninth through 12th grades at Rocky Grove and Franklin high schools. This year’s theme was “What Does the 19th Amendment Mean to Me?” G…
- From staff reports
-
Christian Life Academy of Seneca hosted the Association of Christian Schools International regional spelling bee on Monday for students in fifth through eighth grades.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Richard George Herron, formerly of Oil City. The article was submitted by his family.
Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Barb Bickel, first; and Suzette Nellis, second.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
- From staff reports
-
Christian Life Academy will hold its annual spring open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8.
Drake Well Museum will conclude its Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region lecture series Thursday with a presentation by William Moore titled “Recipes of the Oil Region.”
- From staff reports
-
The United Way of Venango County exceeded its goal of $530,000 for its annual Impact Campaign fundraiser.
- From staff reports
-
A new exhibit is opening Friday at the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City.
March 30, 2000
- From staff reports
-
A warning has been issued by state Rep. R. Lee James to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).
March 29, 2000
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is on par or slightly above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.31, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Continental Can
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department will hold the first of two demolition derbies Saturday, April 23.
- From staff reports
-
The Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg, which is part of the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts, will open its 2022 season by featuring the works of Butler painter Paul Means.
- From staff reports
-
Cavco Industries, one of the nation’s largest manufactured home builders, has purchased The Commodore Corp., now known as Commodore Homes LLC, which has three home production facilities in Clarion and Butler counties.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION — Eighty students from Clarion, Cranberry, Oil City, Redbank Valley and Union school districts recently participated in the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 STEM Design Challenge.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The young shooter leveled her rifle, squeezed the trigger and was rewarded with a hit 10 meters away. She then lowered her rifle and pumped the piece in preparation for the next round.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE — As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Pitt-Titusville campus.
March 28, 2000
- From staff reports
-
A program on building the railroads in Venango County, sponsored by the Venango County Historical Society, will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday at DeBence Music World.
Most Viewed Articles
-
A civil suit reveals new details in the case of a Philly woman whose death by 20 stab wounds was ruled suicide
-
Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself
-
At Minneapolis show, Michael Che says he's leaving the anchor desk at 'SNL'
-
Will Smith confronts Chris Rock on Oscars stage after comedian makes joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith
-
Oscars audience split over Regina Hall’s emergency COVID test joke
-
Brothers want to honor war hero uncle who was tragically killed
-
For 10 years, Alex Murdaugh’s law firm missed millions in thefts. What went wrong?
-
Avian influenza identified in Venango County, James says
-
‘Winning Time’ review: Gratuitous nudity, the Showtime Lakers and Magic Johnson get the TV treatment from Adam McKay
-
Titusville man wanted by police
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Golf cart junk yard wants your old golf cart running or n…
Production Sewer Hiring sewing department worker. Sewing,…
Found set of keys at Mitchell Playground. Call (814)678-0…
Found Virgin Mary Miraculous Medal on Park Avenue in Oil …
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF VENANGO COUNTY, PENNSYLVA…
Invitation for Bids Cornplanter Township is requesting se…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Fulmer named top player in Region 4
-
RG spikers drop opener to Conneaut
-
Would Pa. basketball benefit if Philly schools left PIAA?
-
Knights' Brown named Region 1 swimmer of year
-
Several area players to compete in all-star games
-
Cranberry claims fourth VenCraw league crown
-
Franklin's Bashor named region's best on hardwood
-
Cranberry's Wenner brings home mat title
-
Gremlins post sweep in KSAC track opener
-
FHS graduate Fultz receives special award
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin man accused of raping girl
-
Titusville man wanted by police
-
Franklin man accused of breaking into residence
-
Woman accused of trying to kick trooper
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 29
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 28
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 30
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 31
-
Venango County Court Reporter