The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Dean’s list
Feb. 1, 2000
- From staff reports
-
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges that takes effect today.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Jan. 31, 2000
Bert and Jane Kiskadden of Cooperstown will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights George Frederick Asche Jr. of Venus. The article was submitted by his family.
Jan. 29, 2000
Rachelle Surrena, the art teacher for students in grades seven through 12 in Franklin Area School District, wrote grants for Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
- From staff reports
-
The Drake Well Marathon will take place Sunday, Aug. 14.
- From staff reports
-
Cooperstown United Methodist Church will host an indoor flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the church at 156 Cooperstown Road in Cooperstown.
PROMOTED — Clarion County Community Bank (CCCB) announces the promotion of Lara Bell to Vice President, Senior Credit Officer, serving the entire bank.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
A free COVID walk-up testing site will be open the next two weeks in Venango County.
Venango 3,777 22,572
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students were named to the Cranberry Junior-Senior High School honors list for the second marking period:
Clarion Class of 1960
Jan. 28, 2000
Brian and Darla Creighton of Cranberry have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Jacob Creighton, to Taylor Wilkins, both of Raleigh, North Carolina.
- From staff reports
-
Training sessions have been planned for first responders to provide tools and resources designed to help them better respond to people with substance use concerns.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights Louise C. Carrier Sheatz of Cranberry. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Rotary Club has added a sixth scholarship opportunity for Clarion County high school seniors.
- From staff reports
-
Robert and Carol (Miller) Eakin of Franklin will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
The Karma Concert Series continues tonight with the band Re-Issue performing from 7 to 9 p.m. at Karma Coffee on Seneca Street in downtown Oil City.
Jan. 27, 2000
- From staff reports
-
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Lois Gregg, first; and Barb Crudo and Pat Stewart, second.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Scott Hutchinson to increase the number of health care providers in the Pennsylvania National Guard was approved Wednesday by the Senate.
- From staff reports
-
Not too many people can say they have made it to triple digits, but one Oil City lady will be able to say that in a few days.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has decreased.
The Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at King’s Restaurant in Franklin. An incorrect location was published in Tuesday’s newspaper.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners made a major investment in tourism at the panel’s meeting Tuesday.
BIRTHDAYS — The following residents of Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in February: Bob Michael, Feb. 2; Leslie Maxwell, Feb. 16; Dorothy Sopher and Ronald Dloniak, both Feb. 22; and Herta Henderson, Feb. 23. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…
Jan. 26, 2000
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — French Creek has been selected as Pennsylvania’s 2022 River of the Year.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties have increased, according to the latest count from the state Department of Health.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City Police Department is partnering with L.A.W. Publications to produce various awareness and safety booklets and flyers.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Library will hold its 2022 Puzzle Challenge from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Alaska’s COVID-19 case rate is again the highest in the nation as hospitalizations tick up
-
A new vision for the old VisionQuest site
-
Schools delay start today
-
Oil City woman will turn 100 next week
-
Mac Engel: The Texas Longhorns cleared out Shaka Smart to be better than this under Chris Beard
-
Oil City police seek missing man
-
Emlenton man accused of repeated sexual assaults of girl
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Oil City woman enjoys the snow
-
Jan. 26 - Police and Fire
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Downtown Franklin efficiency apt. W/G/S Gas & Elec. i…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Grief will take over until we remember the love we shared…
The family of Oakley and Kathryn Osborne would like ot th…
Jackson Twp 2022 Meetings 2nd Monday @7:00AM.
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Used Appliance List Hot point electric dryer $350. Maytag…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Whitman posts double-double in Orioles' win
-
Knights trounce Trojans
-
Orioles reel in Muskies
-
Cranberry grapplers deck Wolverines on Senior Night
-
Brosius, Gledhill win mat titles at Fred Bell tourney
-
Knights fall to Panthers, 41-33; Cardinals clip Devils
-
Oilers' depth sinks Knights
-
Billingsley, Bashor lead Knights to upset
-
Siegel's double-double lifts She-Wolves past Gremlins
-
Bulldogs, Cardinals lead way at Fred Bell
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Emlenton man accused of repeated sexual assaults of girl
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Jan. 26 - Police and Fire
-
Jan. 27 Police and fire calls
-
Jan. 29 - Police and Fire Calls
-
Police & Fire Calls: Jan. 28
-
Police and fire: Jan. 31
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Jan. 25 - Police and Fire Calls
-
Police and fire: Jan 24