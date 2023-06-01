North Clarion High School Class of 1973 graduate Pam Gilmore (far left) presented (from left) Kaleb Wolbert, Owen Shaffer, Kaine McFarland, Andrew Castner and Katelyn Bauer with the North Clarion Foundation Alumni Scholarship during the school’s awards assembly last week.
These North Clarion High School students were recognized with subject awards during the school’s awards assembly. They are (front, from left) Kylie Disney, Kaylee Castner, Emily Ion, Melia Baumcratz, Drake Irwin, Kaleb Wolbert, (back, from left) Marian Bauer, Sofia Venanzi, Wynter Troup, Zeelan Hargenrader and Aiden Hartle.
Contributed photos
North Clarion High School held its awards assembly last week in the school gymnasium.
Kaleb Wolbert, Owen Shaffer, Kaine McFarland, Andrew Castner and Katelyn Bauer were recognized with the North Clarion Foundation Alumni Scholarship, and Sofia Venanzi won the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting this morning at 9, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected to travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program about turkey vultures at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, in Auditorium 122 at the Science and Technology Center at PennWest-Clarion University.
Twenty-three area veterans gathered to enjoy a day of trout fishing, catered food and fly-tying demonstrations free of charge this month at the annual Oil Creek Trout Unlimited veterans service program held at the Sandycreek Conservancy in Franklin.
David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead.
The Jefferson County History Center will host several programs on specialized topics at the upcoming Military Collectibles show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery and fashion show at 8 p.m. June 8-10 and June 15-17 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
The Roughneck Gravel Roubaix, an all-terrain bicycle race honoring the Oil Region with its paths named after historic people and places, saw an increase in the number of participants that far exceeded the event organizer’s hopes for the second annual race.