Alana R. Brooks has been named valedictorian of the North Clarion High School Class of 2022.
She is the daughter of Donald and Alesia Brooks of Fryburg.
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 7:43 am
The Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School will hold its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Sunday in the high school gymnasium.
Cranberry High School held its senior awards ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Monday in the high school auditorium.
May 26, 2000
Denton E. and Beverly Lake of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Randy and Karen Lehrian will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, June 3.
Thomas and Joyce Lindsay of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
SELECTED — Matthew Lerch has been named to a second term on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council. Lerch is executive vice president of wealth management at Janney’s Clarion office. He has been a financial adviser since 1990. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration fr…
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would provide for training and certification of certified economic development organizations (CEDOs), unanimously passed the House.
Pfc. Hunter Craddock of Clarion graduated May 19 from the U.S. Army A701st BCT/OSUT — Military Police School. The ceremony was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
Scholarships
Tea Party Patriots to meet
May 25, 2000
Venango County Human Services will hold an Intergenerational Resource Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Cranberry Mall.
Several area professionals were guest speakers during a Career Day event held May 19 at Franklin Junior High School.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a free better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.
The Oil Creek chapter of Trout Unlimited partnered with the Neshannock chapter of TU to provide a day of flyfishing for veterans.
Due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, pickup days for Oil City garbage and recycling service will be delayed by one day next week.
Oil City TOPS
Dominika Logue is valedictorian of the Union High School Class of 2022.
The Franklin Area School Board on Monday evening approved the proposed budget for the next school year as submitted, which includes no increase in taxes.
Klapec Trucking Co. recently was named recipient of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association’s 2021 Fleet Safety President’s Award, the premier recognition for most outstanding fleet safety in the state.
Rosalynne Ferraro is valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2022.
The ambassador to the United States from Azerbaijan will be visiting Drake Well Museum and giving a public presentation Wednesday.
During the Cranberry Area School Board’s regular meeting on Monday evening, next year’s preliminary budget was passed — with a 2.3% tax increase — and staff changes were approved, including the retirement of high school Assistant Principal Shawn Deemer.
May 24, 2000
Bigfoot is a legend to some people and a hoax to many others. But count a dedicated group of researchers statewide as among those who believe the elusive creature is very real.
May 23, 2000
The Scrubgrass Grange will host “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at its meeting hall at 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton.
Robert and Linda Benner of Emlenton will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
Tom and Rhonda Best of Cooperstown will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Franklin High School physics teacher Matt Jones and 16 high school physics and biology students recently visited Sandycreek Elementary School to assist first graders with an innovative “egg drop” activity.
Cranberry Class of 1956
May 22, 2000
Belles Lettres
The Oil City Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Calvary Cemetery.
The Scrubgrass Grange will host a program titled “Tick Talk” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is offering an emergency medical technician course beginning Tuesday, June 21, for individuals interested in a career in emergency medical services.
The Clarion County Career Center held its senior recognition program Wednesday at Keystone High School.
Tickets are being sold for the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wine Walk, which is dubbed “Red, White & Booze.”
