Surprise visitors to Clear Creek State Park were six Guinea fowl who found a picnic courtesy of North Clarion students, left to right, Kelsey Glasser, Sophie Mathews and Jayliah Bowser. No one knows how the birds got to the park but they have been a welcome attraction to visitors and a distraction for the students.
North Clarion students, left to right, Kylie Rapp, Zoey Byham and Ava Hannold identify one the exhibits on display at Clear Creek State Park Friday morning.
Photos by Randy Bartley
About 50 junior high school students from North Clarion School District visited Clear Creek State Park last week.
“I initiated the day to give kids the opportunity to apply skills we learned in the gym and to provide an opportunity for students to appreciate the local state park and its facilities,” North Clarion health and physical education teacher Meredith Reinhart said. “The kids are loving it.”
ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…
Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.
Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.