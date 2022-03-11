North Clarion senior high students who fared well at Wednesday’s Northwest Region Science Olympiad include (front, from left) Claire Kriebel, Abbey Barron, Alana Brooks, Sofia Venanzi, Nicole Fair, Katie Bauer, Brynn Siegel, (back): advisers Keriann Mizerak and Ryan Cornecki and students Kaine McFarland, Kaleb Wolbert, Andy Castner, Patrick Young, Aiden Thomas and Owen Shaffer. The students will move on to the state competition on April 30 in Altoona.
Junior high students at North Clarion High School who earned nine first-place awards at the Northwest Region Science Olympiad include (front, from left) Julian Bellotti, Dean Sliker, Kevin Young, Julia Brooks, Jack Pappas, Brileigh Hook, Abby Lauer, (back) Jackson Nicewonger, teachers and advisers Keriann Mizerak and Ryan Cornecki, Gwen Griebel, Gabe Fair, Dane Sliker, Myia Herick, Tytus Troup and Allison Ochs.
Contributed photos
Several students at North Clarion High School participated in the Northwest Region Science Olympiad held Wednesday at Penn State Behrend, where they earned first-place medals in many events.
The senior high team earned first place in six of the 23 events. They also won 18 medals overall. This placed them first in the Northwest region and qualified them to participate in a statewide competition to be held Saturday, April 30, in Altoona.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.
State Rep. Brian Sims, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, believes tolling interstate bridges would be a “mistake” and the closure of Polk State Center could result in people “on the street.”
Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, the former walk-on football player at Notre Dame who inspired the movie “Rudy”, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center at Clarion University.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has, for the most part, been nearly flat from the previous week.
An American Legion veterans service officer will again be assisting veterans, active military members and their families during special outreach hours at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district offices.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Murray Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Emsley Monroe Reed, daughter of Quinton and Hanna Reed of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City and granddaughter of Kim and Tim Reed of Oil City, Heather Tartara of Pittsburgh, and Mike Stucke of Oil City; and Joshua Garner, son of Karlyn Garner of Pit…
First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.