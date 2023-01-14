Kevin Sprong of Titusville and Jennifer Gesing of Bear Lake in Warren County have been appointed to three-year terms on the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College board of trustees.

The trustees meet monthly to advance the mission and vision of the college, which is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education serving nine counties in northern Pennsylvania.

GIVING OFFICER — Juliet Hilburn of Titusville has joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation as the annual giving officer and is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Foundation. She will also be involved in all Foundation direct mail appeals, email and social media de…

BIRTHDAY — A card shower has been planned for Reno resident Rhonda Bush’s 62nd birthday, which is Jan. 29. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 177, Reno, 16343.