Jill Foys, executive director of the Oil City-based Northwest Commission, has been asked to join the Economic Development Transition Advisory Committee created by Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro.
The committee will advise Shapiro’s transition team on a wide array of policy areas designed to help move the state forward.
The Wolf Administration on Thursday announced nearly $1.5 million for nine conservation projects in northwest Pennsylvania through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Plus program.
Friends of the bike trails in eastern Crawford County, including the East Branch and Queen City trails, have been encouraged to attend an informational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Hydetown fire hall.
President Biden has signed legislation that will reauthorize northwest Pennsylvania’s Oil Region National Heritage Area for the next 15 years along with 54 other National Heritage Areas throughout the country.
Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…