Northwest Commission part of broadband expansion $600K grant

Several counties in northwest Pennsylvania will see a coordinated effort to expand high-speed internet access thanks to a $600,000 Keystone Communities grant.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission will receive $108,125 to expand high speed internet access in the region. Targeted areas for development with these funds include Venango, Clarion, Mercer and Erie counties.

Panel approves James' jobless compensation bill
Panel approves James' jobless compensation bill

  From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved legislation drafted by Rep. R. Lee James that would increase the time allowed for unemployment compensation (UC) appeals from 15 days to 21 days for both claimants and employers.

Clarion, Venango see more cases

  From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

New law updates CDL requirements for veterans

  From staff reports

HARRISBURG -A new state law waives the requirement for residents who are current and former military members, and who operated a commercial vehicle as part of their duties to take a commercial driver's license knowledge test when applying for a CDL.

+3
Out of the Archives: Latonia Theater opened in 1929
Out of the Archives: Latonia Theater opened in 1929

  From staff reports

The lavish Latonia Theater, named after Laytonia which was a neighborhood on the city's South Side before the City of Oil City was incorporated in 1871, was built in 1929 at a cost of half a million dollars. It was under the ownership and operation of the Hollywood-based Warner Brothers.

State works to resolve PEUC, PUA issues

  From staff reports

HARRISBURG -The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Getting It Right

  From staff reports

St. Patrick Church in Franklin was not built on the site of the city's opera house as was indicated in an Out of the Archives item published Monday.

+2
Tri-county area adds 16 cases
Tri-county area adds 16 cases

  From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

ENGAGEMENT: Miller-Taylor
ENGAGEMENT: Miller-Taylor

  From staff reports

Jim and Susie Miller of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erin Marie Miller of Peoria, Arizona, to Conor Loudon Taylor, also of Peoria.

About People

  From staff reports

BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.

Clarification

  From staff reports

The Oil City Fire Department is looking at boats in the $55,000 to $73,000 range to replace a badly damaged rescue boat.