Northwest's Oil City branch has new manager

John Stoner has been named manager of the Northwest office on Petroleum Street in Oil City, according to a company news release.
Stoner, who resides in Franklin, will be responsible for customer service, administration, lending and business development. He also will work with the commercial lending, business services, investment management and insurance areas of the bank.
In addition, he will oversee the office's involvement in community activities.
Stoner began his career with Northwest in the summer months of 2011 as a teller while attending college.
After graduation from the University at Buffalo in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in economics, he entered Northwest's management trainee program and was promoted to assistant manager in 2015.
He also serves as board treasurer for Scenic Rivers YMCA, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA and YMCA Camp Coffman.