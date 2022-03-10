Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, the former walk-on football player at Notre Dame who inspired the movie “Rudy”, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center at Clarion University.
The story of Ruettiger’s football career is known widely through the 1993 film. At 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 165 pounds and described by some as lacking athletic ability, Ruettiger took the field in the final minute of his last home game at Notre Dame in 1975 and recorded a sack against Georgia Tech.