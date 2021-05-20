Number of people vaccinated

Tags
May 20, 1999
May 20, 1999
- From staff reports
Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesman Brendan Welch issued the following statement on the party's website after Barletta announced he will run for governor.
- From The Clarion News
There were a few contested races in the Clarion County election primary on Tuesday. They include:
- From staff reports
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Jackie Stone, third.
Scholarships
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved eight businesses for COVID-19 hospitality grants.
- From staff reports
Venango County has given out $450,000 in CHIRP grant money to 22 hospitality businesses in the county.
- From staff reports
Oil City will hold its annual electronic-waste recycling event Friday.
- From staff reports
A $1.8 million resurfacing project on more than five miles of Route 428 in Dempseytown is scheduled to start Monday, according to PennDOT.
- From staff reports
Jenna Miller has been named valedictorian of the Clarion Area High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange, the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is holding FLEX Presents event on Friday.
Dean's list
- From staff reports
Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday for people in need.
- From staff reports
American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 will co-host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue.
May 19, 1999
May 19, 1999
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Republican William Carbaugh Jr. and Democrat Joseph Schmader won nominations Tuesday for Forest County sheriff.
- From staff reports
Seven candidates will vie for five seats on the Oil City School Board come November.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - In a strong contrast to the 2020 general election, voter turnout for the 2021 primary election was down to about 30.4%. There were few contested races and many open positions on the ballot.
Great Benninghoff Robbery Hike
- From staff reports
Students participating in the Venango County eAcademy competed in the academy's Demo Day on Friday at Clarion University's Venango Campus in Oil City.
- From staff reports
Here's a look at how tri-county residents cast their votes Tuesday on the four statewide ballot questions:
- From staff reports
MARKS MILESTONE - Ellen Stover of Oil City, manager and physical therapist at NovaCare Rehabilitation in Seneca, has marked the 30th anniversary of her 1991 graduation from Slippery Rock University. She was part of the university's first graduating class in its physical therapy program. Stov…
May 18, 1999
May 18, 1999
- From staff reports
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,304 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,150 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Alma Bowser Fithian of Beaufort, South Carolina. The article was submitted by Kim Riddle.
- From staff reports
Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and VFW Post 7132 will hold Memorial Day weekend services Sunday and Monday, May 30 and 31, in Rimersburg.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion County's records improvement committee has taken the first concrete steps toward resolving a decades old problem.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
There is no tax increase in the Oil City School District's proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year.
- From staff reports
Walter W. Craig Post 354 of the American Legion will hold a Memorial Day service for the New Bethlehem community at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Gumtown Park.
- From staff reports
Through its "Love Cupboard" program, First United Methodist Church of Clarion will give away free food and hygiene items from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
- From staff reports
Gene and Jane Hutchinson of Oil City celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.
