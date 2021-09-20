Vaccine chart
Fern Trinity celebrates 125 years
  • From staff reports

Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, with several events at the church, located along Golf Course Road in Kossuth.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,626 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,320 at the hospital. A total of 2,358 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has five confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of t…

Getting it right

Michelle Bookwalter was pictured in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper holding a picture of her young daughter, Jessica Bookwalter, who has passed away from cancer.

Club Notes

Belles Lettres — The Belles Lettres club opened its season recently by celebrating its annual Past Presidents Day luncheon at the clubhouse on West First Street in Oil City.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.