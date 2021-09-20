Brian and Julie Thompson of Oil City will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, with several events at the church, located along Golf Course Road in Kossuth.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM — After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival returned last weekend.
Sept. 20, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper wants readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in its 2021 Creative Cookbook and be part of the annual contest in which one lucky cook or baker will win a $500 prize.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
COOKSBURG — Jenna Whiting was new to the Cook Forest Chainsaw Carvers’ Round-up but she is not new to chainsaw carving. She represents a new generation of chainsaw sculptors who are young, female, entrepreneurs.
Treasure Seekers Storytime
- From staff reports
-
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Oakland Township fire hall for the 108th annual county convention.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION — Clarion County has been awarded $1,096,125 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to design, build and launch fixed wireless broadband services to unserved and underserved areas in Clarion County.
Sept. 18, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin Rotary Club is set for a multi-point service project on Tuesday for advancing peace locally.
Sept. 17, 1999
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Ruth Eakin of Franklin. The article was submitted by her daughter, Terri Calascibetta.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,626 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,320 at the hospital. A total of 2,358 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has five confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of t…
Friday, Sept. 17
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Peachie Hess. The article was submitted by her family.
‘Oil City Uncorked’ Wine Walk
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — A new Dollar General store is coming to Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
An upcoming conference titled “Live2Lead NOW!” will offer local businesses, organizations and community leaders the opportunity to be inspired from people who share a passion for leadership and learning.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Hospital Foundation recently presented Dr. Robert C. Luderer with the 2021 David W. “Doc” Humphrey Clarion Hospital Service Award.
Venango Democrats to hold fall dinner Saturday
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
EAST BRADY — If everything falls into place, work in the Brady Tunnel could be completed by late 2022 or early 2023, according to Armstrong Trails Executive Director Chris Ziegler.
EAST BRADY— When a trail is built on what used to be a railroad, you are going to find pieces of history along the way.
- From staff reports
-
Mark Sevco will assume the role of president of UPMC Hospitals, comprised of 40 academic, community and specialty hospitals.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper is accepting recipes for its annual Creative Cookbook contest, and now it’s easy for readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in this popular special section by visiting www.TheDerrick.com.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The favorite place in Clarion County is the county’s park near Shippenville, according to a survey conducted as part of the preparation of county’s new comprehensive plan.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Forest County Chief Clerk Lynette Greathouse said at Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting that preparations for the Nov. 2 general election are coming along well.
- From staff reports
-
Several Venango County 4-H kids have advanced to the state competition after competing in the Pleasure and Games classes of the District IX Horse Show at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Dorothy Burke Tarr of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by her daughter, Shirley.
Michelle Bookwalter was pictured in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper holding a picture of her young daughter, Jessica Bookwalter, who has passed away from cancer.
Belles Lettres — The Belles Lettres club opened its season recently by celebrating its annual Past Presidents Day luncheon at the clubhouse on West First Street in Oil City.
Sept. 16, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The Northwestern Pennsylvania Innovation Beehive will hold open meetings from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at the Oil City Library and Oct. 14 and Nov. 11 at the Franklin Library.
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
Sept. 15, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
Oil City Class of 1971
