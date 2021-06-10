Number of people vaccinated

Tags
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - The "tedious task" of counting write-in votes from last month's primary election has been completed in Clarion County.
Anna Culver has been named valedictorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2021.
The Venango County Historical Society will hold its first Thursday Book Sale of the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the society's headquarters at 307 S. Park St. in Franklin.
June 10, 1999
- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
Jay and Delores McKissick of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Judy and Ron Montgomery of Strattanville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 3.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
After a year of virtual and abbreviated outside concerts, the HOLeY Jeans youth choir and its director are excited to celebrate the choir's 25th anniversary with a concert at 7 p.m. today at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
The Oil City Main Street Program's summer outdoor concert series, Music on the Square, returns tonight with a concert by Billy and the Neptunes starting at 7 p.m. at the city's Town Square.
The Clarion Free Library reopened its children's room Monday.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on the entire lengths of Jefferson and Clearfield streets as part of the city's Community Development Block Grant program.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners have approved a resolution that declares the county to be a Second Amendment county.
A total of 75 graduates received diplomas Tuesday evening during commencement exercises for the Cranberry High School Class of 2021.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Updates on several ongoing projects were given at Tuesday's meeting of the Franklin General Authority.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The Franklin Moving Forward group will be sprucing up seating and signs at Riverfront Park and the Franklin boat launch.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Robert Suplee of Franklin. The article was submitted by Sue Suplee.
A flag retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Flag Day, in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
June 9, 1999
Gardeners club - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in in the ETC building on Howard Street in Franklin.
The Venango Technology Center presented graduating seniors with Certificates of Completion during two ceremonies held Thursday, June 3.
Oil City Class of 1965
The Clarion County Veterans Affairs office provided names of veterans who were omitted from a list of veterans who died over the past year that was published in the May 28 newspaper.
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 8, 1999
Larry and Marge Deets of Dempseytown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.
The Oil Region Alliance's outdoor recreation business contest is starting today.
