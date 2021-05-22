Number of people vaccinated

Tags
Here are some of the more frequent violations reported to Oil City's code enforcement office during the spring and summer:
St. Elizabeth Center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon today at the center, which is located at 311 Emerald St., Oil City.
May 22, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Thursday had collected 13,430 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,370 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,165 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-…
Venango County Election Board members met Friday to begin canvassing all the votes from Tuesday's primary election.
A Memorial Day observance for Knox area residents will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Knox Community Park.
A Cranberry High School tradition was "well-done" this year, as the school's annual end-of-the-year cookout took place on a summer-like day with students smiling and laughing.
May 21, 1999
Cranberry Class of 1956
Several candidates for township or borough positions in Venango County were nominated for those posts in contested races during Tuesday's primary election.
Senior Wildflower Walk
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,400 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,341 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,161 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 i…
A story in Thursday's newspaper about the purchase of a building that had housed Wein's Clothing in Clarion misidentified a business that will sublet a portion of the building. The name of the business is The Sugar Tree Boutique.
Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Scholarships
May 20, 1999
Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesman Brendan Welch issued the following statement on the party's website after Barletta announced he will run for governor.
- From The Clarion News
-
There were a few contested races in the Clarion County election primary on Tuesday. They include:
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Jackie Stone, third.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved eight businesses for COVID-19 hospitality grants.
Venango County has given out $450,000 in CHIRP grant money to 22 hospitality businesses in the county.
Oil City will hold its annual electronic-waste recycling event Friday.
A $1.8 million resurfacing project on more than five miles of Route 428 in Dempseytown is scheduled to start Monday, according to PennDOT.
Jenna Miller has been named valedictorian of the Clarion Area High School Class of 2021.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange, the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is holding FLEX Presents event on Friday.
Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday for people in need.
American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 will co-host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue.
May 19, 1999
