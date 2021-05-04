Number of people vaccinated

Tags
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,113 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,100 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,112 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One …
NEW BETHLEHEM - A blood screening will be held from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Redbank Valley High School.
Cemetery group plans work day
The Farmers Market Nutrition Program for senior citizens will be available through the Clarion Area Agency on Aging.
The main contributed photo from the May Garden Mart that appeared in Monday's newspaper was inaccurately credited. The photo was taken by David Schmude.
PITTSBURGH - A free virtual town hall on protecting senior citizens from financial fraud and potential scams during the COVID-19 pandemic will be held beginning at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at http://www.sec.gov.
May 4, 1999
The Pennsylvania Game Commission's northwest regional office in Franklin is accepting registrations for a guided tour of State Game Lands 39 in Venango County.
Youth Alternatives is gearing up for its 17th annual children's camp, which will be held Aug. 1-7.
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania State Police honored the department's fallen troopers on Sunday in conjunction with its 116th anniversary.
May 3, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Organist at Lincoln Hall
Franklin
May 1, 1999
Woman seeking Clintonville mayor post
PennDOT is seeking volunteers to participate in the Venango County Adopt-A-Highway program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
New content about Oil City's rich history will be added to the Oil Region Library Association's website soon.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,085 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,080 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,101 tests were positive for the virus.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The coordinator of Oil City's Transit Arts Gallery and Gifts shop says lots of local artists are displaying their work in the gallery.
April 30, 1999
PITTSBURGH - Fourteen UPMC hospitals, including UPMC Northwest, received top "A" grades from the Leapfrog Group's Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, according to news release from the health system.
The following students in the Valley Grove School District were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Businesses in the hospitality industry in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties may benefit from CHIRP grants that are b being offered through the Northwest Commission.
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Ava Ferringer has been named valedictorian of the Cranberry High School Class of 2021.
