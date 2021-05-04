Number of people vaccinated

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reorts

Correction

  • From staff reports

The main contributed photo from the May Garden Mart that appeared in Monday's newspaper was inaccurately credited. The photo was taken by David Schmude.

Tri-county reports 3 deaths over past week
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,085 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,080 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,101 tests were positive for the virus.

UPMC Northwest among hospitals recognized
UPMC Northwest among hospitals recognized

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - Fourteen UPMC hospitals, including UPMC Northwest, received top "A" grades from the Leapfrog Group's Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, according to news release from the health system.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

