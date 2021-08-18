Number of people vaccinated

Tags
First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food and other items from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last.
Aug. 18, 1999
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a used book sale Saturday at the library while the Oil Region Festival of the Book is going on outside the library in the Central Avenue Plaza.
An historic bridge that was constructed in 1887 has been removed from its original site over Pine Creek on Messerall Road in Oil Creek Township and will be refurbished for use in the new Pymatuning State Park trail project.
Route 428 has been reopened in Oakland Township, according to a news release from PennDOT.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is giving away copies of the "Sketchbook of Victorian Architecture of the Oil Heritage Region," a publication intended for youths.
Graduates
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on August 10.
Scholarships
97TH BIRTHDAY -Corinne Stewart Heckler, originally from Rimersburg, will turn 97 Tuesday, Aug. 24. Cards may be sent to her in care of Sugar Creek Station at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, issued the following statement on President Joe Biden's address to the nation in regard to Afghanistan.
The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.
Masking requirements, cyber options and personnel assignment approvals will be sought at next week's Valley Grove School Board meeting ahead of the start of a new school year.
The Oil City Fire Department is now accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
Franklin Area School District has undergone several upgrades over the summer in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Sandycreek Township's newest supervisor said she looks to give back to the community.
Even though the 1930s brought some hard times as the Great Depression took hold, all the normal milestones that people mark their lives by still continued, including high school graduations.
Oil City School Board members were briefed Monday by district Superintendent Lynda Weller about several matters related to the upcoming school year.
When the Great Depression began late in 1929, no one imagined it would last about a decade.
Clarion University's TRIO Talent Search has been awarded a five-year grant through the U.S. Department of Education.
As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.
Edward and Patricia Shontz Jr. of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
A buzz in downtown Franklin drew a crowd on Saturday as a swarm of bees took shelter on a tree along Liberty Street.
With decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is lifting the recommendation to cease feeding birds.
Retired Oil City Area School District staff members will hold their 21th annual first-day-of-school celebration Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Oil Valley Jeeps presented a check for $4,569.71 to Two Mile Run County Park's capital improvement fund on Wednesday.
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 9 with 10 members weighing in.
Old Sandy
Eakin
Aug. 14, 1999
Franklin Bronze Precision Components has added a new wax press to its Franklin facility to improve productivity.
