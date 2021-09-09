Vaccine chart
Oil City wine walk slated

  • From staff reports

The “Oil City Uncorked” wine walk will be hosted by the Oil City Main Street Program from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Eleven TOPS and three KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

About People

APPOINTED — Melissa Mann, site administrator at Drake Well Park and Museum near Titusville, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-ow…

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Chapter 742 of Clarion, was held Aug. 30 with 12 members weighing in.

Route 8 bridge work brings detour

  • From staff reports

Route 8 is closed to northbound and southbound traffic in Venango County for bridge rehabilitation work. A detour is posted using Old Route 8 (Route 3013) and Georgetown Road (Route 3004).

Region's average number of virus cases

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area, for the most part, increased over the past seven days.

Drake Well Fall Gas Up postponed

  • From Staff Reports

Drake Well Museum and Park has postponed its Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The tentative date for Spring Gas Up is Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Keystone schools ‘My Kid My Choice’ rally draws hundreds

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — More than 200 people turned out for a “My Kid My Choice Keystone School District” rally late Monday afternoon, aimed at pushing back against a state mandate requiring students at public and private schools to wear face masks, effective today.

Correction

A story about the Oil Valley Film Festival that was published in Friday’s newspaper listed the wrong day of the week for the start of the event. It will start Friday, Sept. 10.

Holiday closings

PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day. People may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle S…

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those pati…