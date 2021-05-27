Number of people vaccinated

Tags
The Venango County Historical Society will offer tours of the Sibley mansion at River Ridge on Tuesday, June 8. The tours will begin at 3 and 6 p.m.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners this week signed a letter of support on behalf of the Clarion Blueprint Community for a community park and playground in Clarion Borough.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,466 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,397 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,171 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 i…
Graduates
The garbage and recycling pickup schedule for Franklin residents will be affected by the Memorial Day holiday.
May 26, 1999
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Jami and Gene Sundberg of Erie have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Kathryn (Katie) Sundberg, to Nicholas (Nic) Jones of Culpeper, Virginia.
BIRTHDAYS - Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Nancy Rhoades, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Jim Anderson, June 27; and Myrtle Rosenberger, June 28. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion County still has money available for renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are being accepted for the Pleasantville Pageant, which will be held Sunday, July 11, at the Pleasantville fire hall.
PennDOT drivers license centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but starting June 1, the department of transportation will reopen several of its centers for driver licensing and photo services.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
MARIENVILLE - Bigfoot hunters and fans will converge on Marienville for the community's first Forest County Bigfoot Festival from June 11 to 13.
The city of Franklin was awarded a $129,000 grant to demolish and excavate 10 properties, according news release from state representative Lee James' office.
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held May 17, with 9 members weighing in.
The advisory council of the Clarion Area Agency on Aging will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the Main Street Center in Clarion.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Gail Robert "Bob" Irons of Franklin. The article was submitted by Julie and Emily Irons.
Scholarships
Erin Hanna, Bayada Pediatrics; Amanda Barker, Oil Region Library Association; Andrew Dobson, SERVPRO of Crawford & NE Venango County; Nicholas Hess, The Printer's Cabinet and Curiosities; Juliet Hilburn, Allegheny Realty Settlement LLC; Bobbie Jones, Webco Industries and Trailasana Yoga …
Legislative breakfast set
May 25, 1999
The Scenic Rivers YMCA will operate Summer Day Camp for youths ages 6 to 12 at YMCA Camp Coffman beginning Tuesday, June 8.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 13,444 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,382 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,169 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
The Washington Township Community Association will celebrate Mayfest and the Fryburg Area Bicentennial this weekend with activities throughout the weekend.
Oil City High School's music department will hold its annual Swing Out at 6:30 p.m. today at the high school athletic stadium.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Oil City School Board on Monday night approved a tentative budget with no tax increase. The tax rate will remain at 16.61 mills for the 20th consecutive year.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, named Erin Hanna as its 2021 Young Professional of the Year.
Memorial Day will be observed Monday in Franklin with three services and a parade downtown.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported three new virus-related deaths and the tri-county area reported 88 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
May 24, 1999
