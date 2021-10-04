Tags
Oct. 4, 1999
- Stacey Gross
-
Pithole City may have gone as fast as it came up, but a few of its more notable residents were back to greet visitors Saturday evening for a walk around its grassy streets.
- From staff reports
-
Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.
The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.
Oct. 2, 1999
- From staff reports
-
All lanes of Route 8 between Barkeyville and Franklin are temporarily reopened to traffic.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION – Drivers who have license plates on their vehicles that are difficult to read can get replacement plates at no charge.
Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.
Oct. 1, 1999
- From staff reports
-
A flu shot clinic for seniors in the Marienville area that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, has been changed to an earlier date.
- From staff reports
-
Each year, in October, advocates for domestic violence survivors and other supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- From staff reports
-
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold another free evening of music at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the MACA (Marienville Area Civic Association) Building in Marienville.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin resident Dot Noble turned 99 Thursday, and she spent the day having conversations with friends and reading the birthday cards she received.
UPMC Northwest has announced new clinic hours for COVID vaccinations.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lee James announced his bill, which aims to create uniformity and autonomy in boroughs, overwhelmingly passed the full House on Tuesday.
Sept. 30, 1999
Shannon and Tina Songer of Marienville have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hali Songer, to Cody Lewis, both of Marienville.
James and Bernadette Frank celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Oberlander recognized for legislative leadership
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin School Board members handled some routine business at their meeting this week.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — Following the passage of the extension of the public debt limit, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson released the following statement:
Frank and Judy Baker of Lucinda will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Eleanor Moyer and Jean Johnston, who live on opposite ends of Elk Street in Franklin, both enjoy decorating for the seasons.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Sept. 20 with 9 members weighing in.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s August seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was up from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Cranberry School Board members reviewed food shortages and cyber education costs at the panel’s meeting Monday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The program “Our Town More Stories from Oil City” will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on WQLN, Erie’s PBS channel.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,055 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday morning, including 3,408 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,117 tests were positive for the virus.
- From staff reports
-
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services three times a week beginning Monday.
- From staff reports
-
The 2021 Friends for Food campaign is underway and has raised $850.
Sept. 29, 1999
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Clarion County Commissioners purchased property Tuesday that they hope will remedy a “failed” acid mine drainage project.
Flu shots
- From staff reports
-
Story time for preschoolers hosted by the Lakeview Area Public Library will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays during the fall months at the G. Turner Craig Park in Sandy Lake, weather permitting.
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Sept. 28, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80
-
2 die in vehicle fire on I-80 near Clintonville
-
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
-
Franklin school racism concerns aired
-
2 people killed in crash remain unidentified
-
New members inducted into Franklin Hall of Fame
-
OC school meeting canceled as attendees refuse to wear masks
-
Franklin man facing child porn charges
-
Applefest - and big crowds - are back
-
The real-life story of Detroit brothers who inspired the Starz series 'BMF'
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes. Pears. Grown…
Fall Apples. Open Monday-Saturday, 8-dark. 150 Little Ger…
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh & other…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), grapes. Ba…
The family of Valerie D. Grant would like to express our …
Found - set of drill bits on Sleepy Hollow Road. Owner mu…
Starting 9-8-21 Ocean Spray Car Wash, 299 Duncomb St., is…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration on the Estate of R…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8
-
Knights set to host Oilers
-
Berries spike Panthers at Dome; Orioles fly past Mustangs
-
Orioles, Bobcats remain undefeated
-
Knights' McCracken makes cut at D-10 tourney
-
Oilers split with Dragons
-
Knights squeeze Berries
-
Bobcats capture District 9 golf title
-
Dill leads OC booters to first win
-
Knights defuse Rockets
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
2 people killed in crash remain unidentified
-
Franklin man facing child porn charges
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 30
-
Police and fire calls - Sept. 29
-
Police and Fire Oct. 2
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 27, 2021
-
Woman facing many charges after 18-mile chase
-
Jury convicts Knox man of 111 counts in sexual assault case
-
Cooperstown man accused of several sex assaults on girl
-
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Clarion County crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
-
Pennsylvania woman who said she wanted to shoot Pelosi ‘in the friggin’ brain’ pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
-
Sam Farmer's Week 4 NFL picks
-
German Greens leadership steel party for government
-
2 firefighters critical, 5 other people injured in gas explosion at Dallas apartment building
-
Greg Cote's Week 4 NFL picks
-
HUD Secretary tours Catawba housing development in SC, talks to tribal leaders
-
Packers' rally against 49ers reveals their reliance on Adams
-
Louisiana schools chief scraps COVID quarantine suggestion
-
More tropical storms are making US landfall, and Philly region is feeling the fallout