Number of people vaccinated

From staff reports
-
Schubert Club - The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City concluded its 2020-2021 season Monday with a dinner program celebrating National Music Week as well as the club's 125th anniversary.
From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,186 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,161 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,133 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One…
From staff reports
-
May 6, 1999
From staff reports
-
From staff reports
-
A new scholarship has been created to help local youths attend the Scenic Rivers YMCA's summer day camp.
From staff reports
-
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the school's list of excellence for the third quarter grading period:
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A school crossing guard was recognized for his more than four decades of service at Wednesday's Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting.
From staff reports
-
Venango Museum concert
From staff reports
-
Free food boxes will be given to families in the Oil City Area School District through a "Farmers to Families" program.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Preparations for the May 18 primary election are going smoothly in Forest County.
By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Fundraising is still a focus before the Oil City Fire Department can float its new rescue boat.
From staff reports
-
Students and staff members at Central Elementary School in Franklin observed National Bike to School Day despite some cloudy skies and the threat of raindrops Wednesday morning.
By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A meet and greet event with Oil City Mayor Bill Moon is scheduled Monday.
From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominees for its first Tourism Awards.
By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
UPMC Northwest has been awarded top quality marks from Leapfrog Group and has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021.
By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
KNOX - Knox Borough police Chief Jason Bowen on Monday submitted his resignation from that position and announced he is no longer a candidate for the Republican nomination for Forest County sheriff.
From staff reports
-
Clarion Rotary - The Clarion Rotary Club met Monday at the Clarion YMCA.
From staff reports
-
Here are some Schubert Club odds and ends:
From staff reports
-
May 5, 1999
From staff reports
-
Oil City High School and Oil City Middle School students will be learning remotely the rest of this week following several cases of COVID-19 being reported among students at both schools.
From staff reports
-
Clarion County Economic Development Corp.
From staff reports
-
Venango Democrats will meet today
From staff reports
-
Perry
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have joined with the Butler Health System in an effort to eliminate "food deserts" in the county.
From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion County's first recycling day for 2021 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Clarion County Park near Shippenville.
From staff reports
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - A blood screening will be held from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Redbank Valley High School.
From staff reports
-
Cemetery group plans work day
From staff reports
-
The Farmers Market Nutrition Program for senior citizens will be available through the Clarion Area Agency on Aging.
From staff reports
-
The main contributed photo from the May Garden Mart that appeared in Monday's newspaper was inaccurately credited. The photo was taken by David Schmude.
From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH - A free virtual town hall on protecting senior citizens from financial fraud and potential scams during the COVID-19 pandemic will be held beginning at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at http://www.sec.gov.
From staff reports
-
May 4, 1999
