Number of people vaccinated

Tags
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioner Ed Heasley said Wednesday that all the county's emergency communications towers have been completed.
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
Passages
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Relay For Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and the luminaria ceremony will follow at 9 p.m. at the Cranberry Mall/Sears parking lot area.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Class of 1970
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County's new 9-1-1 emergency center should be up and running by May 2022.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
The Rocky Grove playground could get a facelift in 2022.
- From staff reports
-
Carl and Linda Lineman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Randy and JoAnn Lewis of Pleasantville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary school were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARINGTON - An Ontario based fly fisherman has become hooked on fishing the Clarion River.
- From staff reports
-
Kaycee Jolley has been named valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
-
Klapec Trucking Co. recently held an open house to show off its remodeled building on Allegheny Boulevard in Reno that previously housed Jamesway and Kmart stores.
- From staff reports
-
Paginators, if you have to shrink 22 years ago, cut the last item of the 1999 section first before you cut out the 1933 section.
- From staff reports
-
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,510 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,428 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,177 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
- Updated
- From staff reports
- Updated
Paginators, if you have to shrink 22 years ago, cut the last item of the 1999 section first before you cut out the 1933 section.
- From staff reports
- Updated
Franklin Class of 1970
- From staff reports
- Updated
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's April seasonally adjusted unemployment rate - for the most part - was down from March, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
-
A recent study reveals 58% of adult blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are carriers of Lyme disease.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Class of 1966
- From staff reports
-
St. Mark Cemetery Association
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Ronald and Diana Lineman of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
David and Susan Faunce of Elmo will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Suzanne and Francis Bean Jr. of Utica will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
- From staff reports
-
June 1, 1999
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - Titusville youths will celebrate World No Tobacco Day with a "Big Butt Clean-Up" on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
The Rhododendron Arboretum in Oil City's Hasson Park, an extensive rhododendron planting on a hillside within the 48-acre public park, features a collection of more than 500 of the plants in 25 varieties.
- From staff reports
-
East Forest Elementary School students on Wednesday went to Chapman Dam State Park in Warren County, where they learned about topics pertaining to nature. The learning stations varied from plant identification to fire prevention. The learning stations were provided by Chapman staff, the Penn…
- From staff reports
-
Two line painting crews will work this week, weather permitting, around Franklin, Seneca and Oil City on routes 257, 8, 322, 62 and 417.
- From staff reports
-
A steady drizzling rain and temperatures in the high 40s during the annual Mayfest parade in Fryburg could not put a damper on the enthusiasm of the participants. This year marked the 201st birthday of Fryburg and the 30th anniversary of Mayfest. The festival continued through Sunday with a …
- From staff reports
-
Venango Democrats will meet Wednesday
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
May 29, 1999
Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City adds 2 full-time firefighters
-
COLUMN: Trump criminal probe could end up backfiring
-
What is causing tingling, numbness in arm at night?
-
Council action sought on Oil City street 'full of holes'
-
Oil City man faces assault charge
-
Ohio man faces charges in Franklin man's drug death
-
What a 'Final Ride'
-
Police say drugs, $4,000 found in Franklin apartment
-
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
-
Mother accused of endangering children
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
1491 SR 157, Oil City. Garage sale. June 4 & 5, 9 to 5
Venus: 3351 St Rt 157. Large 2 family yard sale. This Fri…
Found expensive electronic devise near Freedom Falls. Cal…
Found Med size white dog on May 30th, Innis Street, Oil C…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Locals shine at states
-
Knights are District 10 champs!
-
Orioles outlast Panthers, 14-12; play for title Wednesday
-
Knights stun Hornets, 3-2
-
Franklin ousted in semis
-
YaSenka, Dye continue to roll in minor leagues
-
Scoreboard for 5-28-21
-
Bobcats fall to DCC, 12-6, but remain alive in tourney
-
Bobcats stay alive with 13-1 romp
-
Alcorn competes at state track meet
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City man faces assault charge
-
Ohio man faces charges in Franklin man's drug death
-
Police say drugs, $4,000 found in Franklin apartment
-
Mother accused of endangering children
-
Police: Distracted driver hits police cruiser
-
3 accidents reported in Franklin area
-
Man charged with endangering child as result of ATV accident
-
Multivehicle accident occurs on I-80
-
No injuries in Dempseytown crash
-
Crash closes portion of I-80
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
-
Deputy, suspect killed in California desert shootout
-
Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed
-
Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers
-
Workers begin removing Forrest remains from Tennessee park
-
10 seconds of terror: Alaska man survives brown bear mauling
-
Iran's largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman
-
California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home
-
Charges after US Capitol insurrection roil far-right groups
-
Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in Floyd's death