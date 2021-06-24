Number of people vaccinated

Tags
- From staff reports
-
The Cranberry Clothes Closet will be open every Thursday in July from noon to 4 p.m.
- From staff reports
-
Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton will hold a drive-through mobile food pantry from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
- From staff reports
-
90TH BIRTHDAY - Former area resident Lyril Banister, who now lives in Georgia, will turn 90 on Saturday. Banister spent her younger years in the Franklin area. She moved to Hannaville in 1966 after she and her husband, the late Bob Banister, spent some time in central Florida. Banister spent…
- From staff reports
-
The annual "I Love Clarion" celebration will be held Saturday, July 3, with activities in downtown Clarion and at the Clarion Mall.
- From staff reports
-
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
- From staff reports
-
Sherry and Earl "Chip" Stoltenburg Jr. of Oil City will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
- From staff reports
-
Tim and Kate Nale of Venus will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Free Library will begin in-person programming in July.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion TOPS - Judy Whitton was the best loser at the June 14 meeting of the Clarion TOPS, Chapter 742. There were 11 members weighing in at the meeting.
- From staff reports
-
June 24, 1999
- From staff and wire reports
-
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat.
- From staff reports
-
An award-winning state apprenticeship program recently held a graduation ceremony for its first cohort of participants at the Manufacturer and Business Association in Erie.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Lyril Jean Rhines Banister of Cumming, Georgia. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
-
Effective Friday, the Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic will administer COVID-19 vaccines at the hospital. Patients should enter through the main entrance of the hospital to register. The vaccination clinic at the Gordman's Building will host its last clinic on Wednesday. To view clinic days a…
- From staff reports
-
Tionesta will be the host of a KenVenture event on Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Ballinger, a native of Sligo, joined the U.S. Navy for the opportunities the military offers.
- From staff reports
-
June 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
June 22, 1999
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Oil City Class of 1970
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Judy Rearick was the TOPS best loser at the June 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
Brent Edward Hetrick is the valedictorian for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
-
Tea Party Patriots to meet
- From staff reports
- Updated
The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair will run Tuesday through Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department on Shuffstall Street. There is no cost for admission; parking is $3.
- From staff reports
-
Outdoor writer Steve Sorensen will be the featured speaker at the Forest County Historical Society's "Tuesday Talks" program tonight in Tionesta.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Roddy of Oil City. The article was submitted by Emily Bash.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is facilitating an online contest in which local businesses and groups will earn tourism awards.
- From staff reports
-
Gary "Toby" and Sue Saltarelli of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
June 21, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
Most Viewed Articles
-
EDITORIAL: If possible, spend that stimulus money
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
Woman killed in Grove City
-
Franklin board president says 'it's time' to talk merger
-
Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair to launch after year layoff
-
No parade, but many other events on tap for July 4 bash in Franklin
-
Man charged with homicide
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
Oil Heritage Festival back to full capacity this year
-
Rig caught on lines
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Community Sale Day Oliver Manor Neighborhood, Oil City PA…
For rent Oil City - 3rd Fl., 1 BR - $350-mo. You pay util…
NOW HIRING George Junior Republic in Pennsylvania, locate…
Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications …
Found LG AT&T phone on Grant Street in Oil City. Call…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
NOTICE Certificate of Organization has been filed with th…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
At least one hurt in Route 157 crash
-
One arrested for shoplifting
-
Woman facing hindering, obstruction charges
-
Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT
-
Police complete death investigation
-
Dog sees deer, causes crash
-
Storm roars through area
-
Tionesta woman accused of repeatedly stalking man
-
Man charged with stalking for second time in six days
-
Sandy Lake man victim of scam
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
'It's a family': Wreck shatters life's work at girls home
-
Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee
-
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
-
Observer: Georgia county's elections messy, not fraudulent
-
Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions
-
Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping her SUV during stop
-
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
-
Police ID driver who rammed bike riders during Arizona race
-
'People are scared' as gang activity fuels Portland violence