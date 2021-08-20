Number of people vaccinated

Number of people vaccinated
0
1
0
0
0

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, second; and Barry Cressman and Nancy Daye, third.

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,008 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,807 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,233 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital reported it has o…

Community News

Master Gardeners seek volunteers

  • From staff reports

The Penn State Master Gardeners program in Venango County is looking for volunteers to help educate the public on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Community News

Forest leaders discuss updates to GIS maps

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Following a very brief meeting Wednesday, Forest County commissioners and the county’s community and economic development director discussed the ongoing updates being made to the county’s GIS maps in preparation for next generation 911.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on August 10.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

97TH BIRTHDAY -Corinne Stewart Heckler, originally from Rimersburg, will turn 97 Tuesday, Aug. 24. Cards may be sent to her in care of Sugar Creek Station at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.

Community News

Snapshot of recent cases

  • From staff reports

The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.