Number of people vaccinated

The following students at West Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Former vice president Walter Mondale, who died Monday at the age of 93, presided over a two-hour campaign rally in front of 2,300 people in Oil City's Justus Park on Sept. 30, 1976.
The city's annual cleanup event set for today has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Wednesday, April 28.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members gave conditional approval Tuesday to land development plans for a solar farm in Cherrytree Township.
Mastriano to speak at Republican dinner
John and Jamie Beach of Oil City have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, John Beach III, to Cassidy Burris, both of Oil City.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Jeannette Lea Ross Huber of Rouseville. The article was submitted by her family.
Schubert Club - The Schubert Literary and Musical Club held its annual Spring Program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse at 7 p.m. on Monday.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,480 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 2,175 tests at the hospital and 11,305 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 852 tests were positive for the virus.
April 21, 1999
The following students at East Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,862 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,880 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,062 tests were positive for the virus.
Jane and Bill Karns of Rocky Grove will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Eleven TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Community members who are interested in supporting the Strengthening Families Program can contribute door prizes, sponsor a family or hand out flyers. Transportation and child care for children younger than age 10 is provided.
An earlier article regarding the virtual public meeting plans for roadwork along Dolby Street in Clarion County misstated that 50 properties would be displaced as part of the project.
Former OC councilman seeks return to post
Scrap metal collection
April 20, 1999
Jack and Jane Weaver of Pleasantville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Several end of the year events were discussed at Monday's Valley Grove School Board meeting.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday about the bonds that will be issued to pay for several renovation projects at various schools in the district.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights John "Jack" McNerney of Venus. The article was submitted by his family.
Through its "Love Cupboard" program, First United Methodist Church of Clarion will give away free food and hygiene items from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus-related deaths over the past week.
A parade honoring former Oil City Fire Department Chief Mark Hicks and Captain Dennis Alcorn was held Sunday along Seneca Street in Oil City.
April 19, 1999
Achievements
You just can't make this stuff up! Sometimes the truth is so stunning you simply have to let it speak for itself. That is how I think the early believers felt after Jesus' resurrection and ascension to heaven. They were eyewitnesses who couldn't help but to spread the news, and eventually, r…
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Franklin-Rocky Grove
April 17, 1999
Van church to host Schall in concert
